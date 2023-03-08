Calif. Worker Dies After Being Mauled by Four Dogs at Business: 'This Is a Tragedy'

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services shared in a news release on Wednesday that three of the dogs were Belgian Malinois, and the fourth was a Cane Corso

Published on March 8, 2023 10:29 PM
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in California died on Wednesday after four dogs attacked him.

The man, whose identity was not released, was working at a Jurupa Valley home that was recently converted into a business, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shared in a news update.

The victim appeared to be in his 30s, RCDAS spokesman John Welsh told NBC Los Angeles.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrived at the property at about 7:30 a.m. after someone called 911 with a report of screaming. The property's owner was not home at the time of the incident, the RCDAS shared.

After Wednesday's events, however, the dogs, which included three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso, were surrendered by the owner to the animal services center for "humane euthanasia."

While the victim had previously been at the property without any incidents, RCDAS Director Erin Gettis called the mauling "a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs, and people safe."

"This is a tragedy, and our thoughts go out to this gentleman's family and loved ones," Gettis added in Wednesday's report.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The property is fenced in with various signs warning of dogs on the premises, according to NBC Los Angeles.

A woman who lives near the home told the outlet workers often leave the gates open, allowing the dogs to get out.

"The dogs chase the cars, the high school students. They're dangerous, that's why I close my gate all the time – I have small children and that's why I close it," she said.

According to the news outlet, two other dogs were also found on the property at the time of the attack. Authorities said none of the dogs were registered or appeared to have a vaccination history.

They add that officers are currently determining whether the owner would face citations.

