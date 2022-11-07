Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece

Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, is accused of murdering his girlfriend and three of her family members, including her 4-year-old niece

By
Published on November 7, 2022 02:03 PM
Shavell Jordan Jones, A Florida man fatally shot his girlfriend and three of her family members — including a 4-year-old girl — after an argument early Friday morning, police said. Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, also shot another family member who survived the carnage and fled to the home of a neighbor who called police, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her family members after getting into an argument with her in their home.

In a press conference held last Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident who reported her neighbor had been shot. Upon going into the home, deputies "found three women and a young child, all who were family members, dead from gunshot wounds to the head," Mina said.

The suspect, 23-year-old Shavell Jordan Jones, was found alive at the scene with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" and was taken into surgery at a nearby hospital at the time of the press conference. Mina stated the weapon used in the killings was a handgun.

According to Mina, "one of the women who was killed was in a relationship with Jones." Mina said that after the pair got into an argument overnight, Jones started to remove his belongings from the home and then allegedly re-entered and began shooting.

Mina alleged that Jones murdered the 49-year-old matriarch of the family and her two daughters, who were 28 and 29 years old. The 29-year-old woman was Jones' girlfriend, according to Mina.

Mina also alleged that "tragically, [Jones] also killed the matriarch's 4-year-old granddaughter by shooting her in the head."

Jones also reportedly shot another daughter of the matriarch, 20, who survived her gunshot wounds.

Mina said authorities found two other children, 4 and 6, were "thankfully found unharmed in the home" because they "hid under their blankets when the shooting started."

Mina said the 4-year-old girl found dead was the daughter of the 20-year-old woman who survived her injuries and the twin of the 4-year old found with the 6-year-old hiding under their blankets.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities had never responded to the home where the shooting took place, said Mina.

When asked about the status of Jordan, Mina said that "it's still too early to tell" if Jordan will survive his injuries, but if he does, he will be charged with multiple counts of murder.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Jason Michael Palmer, Jessica Goodrich
Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her
Yetundi Maples
Nev. Mom Was Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend in Front of Son, 6, Who Ran to Neighbors for Help
Alexis Gabe
Months After Discovering Ex's Cryptic Notes, Police Find Remains of Calif. Woman Who Vanished in January
Katy Lynne Dougherty
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench
Man arrested in killing of Veronica Goncalves in her Brockton driveway
Massachusetts Man Stabbed Woman to Death in Front of Her Granddaughter, Then Died After Drinking Battery Acid
Kimberli Jones, Dr. Jason Jones
Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself 
Police investigate a fire in the village of Hartland where six people were found dead early Friday morning
Wisc. Man Killed Wife, Children, Stepchildren in Murder-Suicide, Bodies Found in Massive Apartment Fire
Byanca Cruz Tovar
10-Year-Old Boy Watches Mom Get Stabbed to Death by Stepdad, Who Then Took His Own Life
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Tamara Sawyer
Aspiring Nurse, 23, Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide a Month After Ending Relationship
Marsha Ebanks-Williams, Robert Adams
Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Allison Maria Castro
Police Responded to Scene of Drug Overdose, Then Learned Victim Allegedly Killed His Ex
Lupe Gomez
Ill. Man Shot Wife and Her 2 Children Before Setting Home on Fire, Turning Gun on Himself
Marivel Estivez
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
Takara Glenn Hightower
Wife Was Filing Abuse Complaint Against Husband When He Ran into Home, Killed Her While She Held Baby