Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece

A Florida man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her family members after getting into an argument with her in their home.

In a press conference held last Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident who reported her neighbor had been shot. Upon going into the home, deputies "found three women and a young child, all who were family members, dead from gunshot wounds to the head," Mina said.

The suspect, 23-year-old Shavell Jordan Jones, was found alive at the scene with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" and was taken into surgery at a nearby hospital at the time of the press conference. Mina stated the weapon used in the killings was a handgun.

According to Mina, "one of the women who was killed was in a relationship with Jones." Mina said that after the pair got into an argument overnight, Jones started to remove his belongings from the home and then allegedly re-entered and began shooting.

Mina alleged that Jones murdered the 49-year-old matriarch of the family and her two daughters, who were 28 and 29 years old. The 29-year-old woman was Jones' girlfriend, according to Mina.

Mina also alleged that "tragically, [Jones] also killed the matriarch's 4-year-old granddaughter by shooting her in the head."

Jones also reportedly shot another daughter of the matriarch, 20, who survived her gunshot wounds.

Mina said authorities found two other children, 4 and 6, were "thankfully found unharmed in the home" because they "hid under their blankets when the shooting started."

Mina said the 4-year-old girl found dead was the daughter of the 20-year-old woman who survived her injuries and the twin of the 4-year old found with the 6-year-old hiding under their blankets.

Authorities had never responded to the home where the shooting took place, said Mina.

When asked about the status of Jordan, Mina said that "it's still too early to tell" if Jordan will survive his injuries, but if he does, he will be charged with multiple counts of murder.

