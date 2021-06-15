Fla. Man Killed Wife, Shot 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Head Before Turning Gun on Himself

A Florida woman is dead and her daughter is clinging to life after authorities say that the woman's husband shot them both.

Capucine Carson, 37, and her 3-year-old daughter, Kimbella, were shot on June 6. Authorities say that the woman's husband, Toffara Snow, shot them during an argument.

Snow, 37, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a police affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, witnesses told police that they heard Snow and Carson arguing shortly before midnight on the night she died. Carson told Snow that she would stay in a hotel, rather than at the apartment the couple shared.

At some point, Carson jumped into her car with Kimbella and two other children, the affidavit says. As Carson tried to drive away, Snow jumped into the backseat. The affidavit alleges that he began to open fire.

Carson was shot 10 times and died of her injuries. Kimbella was struck once in the head. She was rushed to the hospital for surgery and remains in critical condition.

Snow fled the scene. While on the run, he called his mother and told her he had shot Carson during an argument. His mother went to the scene and handed the phone to police.

According to the affidavit, Snow told the officer that "he knew he was going to prison and wanted to turn in the gun he used but also wanted to see his mother first."

Police tracked Snow to a Big Lots parking lot, where he shot himself. He died in the hospital on June 11.

Now, Carson's family is mourning their loss.