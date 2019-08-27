Florida Man Allegedly Shot and Killed Wife, Daughter and Mother-in-Law Before Killing Himself

A Florida man allegedly killed three members of his family, including his 3-year-old daughter, before killing himself on Sunday evening, police confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines Police Department confirmed in a statement that 35-year-old Pablo Colon, Jr., allegedly shot his wife Sandra, 36, his mother-in-law Olga Alvarez, 61, and one of his 3-year-old daughters. Colon, Jr. also was found dead with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Alvarez contacted 911 at approximately 8:28 p.m. Sunday night, Amanda Conwell, a spokesperson for Pembroke Pines Police Department told PEOPLE. She was yelling in Spanish for help, Conwell explained, however she was unable to provide an address and the call was disconnected.

After an hour, officers were able to locate the emergency “with assistance of relatives and investigative measures,” she added. A SWAT team responded and entered the home to discover the four bodies.

Colon, Jr.’s 3-year-old daughter had a twin sister who was found unharmed in the house. Her location at the time of the shooting has not been disclosed.

Officials located the child, and Fire Rescue transported her to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement reported.

“The surviving daughter was released from a local hospital, and is currently within the care of family members until child custody arrangements are established.”

The police have not yet found evidence of a motive, NBC Miami reported, and the crime is still under investigation.