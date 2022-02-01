Fla. Man Hospitalized After Stranger Allegedly Attacks Him with Machete, Bites His Face and Robs Him
A Florida man was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly attacked a man with a machete before biting and robbing him.
Demetrick Sanders, 45, is facing attempted felony murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon charges in connection with the Jan. 22 attack.
According to a police affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the victim was standing outside a supermarket in Miami's West Little River neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. waiting for a ride to work when Sanders allegedly approached him.
Sanders allegedly demanded money and when the victim refused, he beat him with a broomstick.
"When the victim began to defend himself, [Sanders] quickly produced a machete from his waistband area, and began to strike the victim throughout the body," the police affidavit states. "[Sanders] also bit the victim in the face."
After the attack, Sanders allegedly robbed him of cash and a cellphone and then ran off.
According to the affidavit, the victim "suffered a large laceration on the top of his head, as well near his rib cage area" and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
On Jan. 29, the victim spotted Sanders outside the same supermarket and called police.
According to online records, Sanders is being held on no bail in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
He has yet to be formally charged.