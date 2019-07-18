Florida Man Allegedly Cut Neighbor's Penis Off After Accusing Him of Sleeping with His Wife

Image zoom Alex Bonilla Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was taken into custody over the weekend after he allegedly cut off his neighbor’s penis in retaliation for sleeping with his wife.

Alex Bonilla was arrested by Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office authorities on Sunday, following the incident in Bell where he allegedly forced himself into his neighbor’s home, tied him up, and cut off his penis with a pair of scissors — all of which occurred while the other man’s children were home, WFTS reports.

Bonilla, 49, is now facing multiple felony charges as he continues to be held under a $1.25 million bond, according to inmate records from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

The disturbing incident occurred late Sunday morning around 11 a.m., First Coast News reports.

Deputies told the outlet that they responded to a call of a “stabbing/cutting” at a mobile home and later learned that an armed man — whom they later identified as Bonilla — had broken into the male caller’s residence and cut off his penis.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the male victim said that Bonilla came over — handgun in possession — and threatened to kill him if he resisted, according to NBC News.

The victim was then forced to his bedroom, where Bonilla allegedly used a pair of scissors to mutilate the man because he believed his neighbor had slept with his wife.

While this was happening, the alleged victim’s two children were inside the residence, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office told First Coast News. Bonilla then allegedly fled the scene with the severed appendage.

An arrest report obtained by WFTS indicated that Bonilla “was found to have caught the victim and [Bonilla’s] wife during sexual intercourse” in May.

A few hours after the incident occurred, Gilchrist County deputies located and arrested Bonilla. According to inmate records, he was booked at 2 p.m. and transported to the Gilchrist County Jail.

Bonilla now faces multiple charges, including burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and use of a firearm, NBC News reports.

The victim, meanwhile, was transported to a hospital where he is currently recovering from his injuries and in stable condition.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

An attorney for Bonilla could not immediately be identified.