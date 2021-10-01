Benjamin Moulton, 43, was charged with first-degree murder after confessing to the 2011 killing of 29-year-old Nicole Scott

Florida Man Confesses to Murdering Woman in 2011, Told Cops He 'Couldn't Live With the Guilt'

A Florida man has confessed to a murder he claims he committed a decade ago because he "couldn't live with the guilt," police say.

In December 2011, police near Bradenton responded to a call after a woman's body — later identified as Nicole Scott — was discovered in a wooded area, according to a statement from the Manatee Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stated that the 29-year-old's body was found partially clothed with visible trauma to her face, later determining through autopsy that she was strangled and dropped off days before her body was discovered.

The case remained unsolved for years as local law enforcement searched for additional information.

Benjamin Moulton Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release that Benjamin Moulton, 43, walked into the operations center and confessed to deputies, allegedly claiming responsibility for Scott's 2011 murder.

"He told detectives he had since 'found Jehovah and couldn't live with the guilt anymore,'" police said in a press release.

In surveillance footage obtained by PEOPLE from the Manatee Sheriff's Office, Moulton arrived at the sheriff's office in a white vehicle, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and casually approached an officer.

"It was an average afternoon at the front desk of our Operations Center, when out of the blue a man walks in and confesses to an unsolved homicide from nearly a decade ago. That almost never happens," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office tells PEOPLE. "It's comforting to know that the secret Benjamin Moulton was holding inside, has finally come to light."

The spokesperson adds, "Moulton appears to have had a major change in his life, he seems remorseful, and says that he is ready to face the consequences."

Deputies said that Moulton told detectives that he allegedly killed Scott "in a fit rage" before providing additional details about the murder that were never released to the public.

According to the release, Moulton was originally questioned about the murder when it happened, but detectives lacked enough evidence to link him to the crime after he denied any involvement.

Following the confession, Moulton was charged with the first-degree murder of Nicole Rose Scott.