The body of Ian Lanning's wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti, remains missing, but authorities say they have evidence that she was murdered

Fla. Man Claimed Wife Left Home After an Argument. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

A Florida man who told police he hadn't seen his wife for weeks after an argument is now charged in connection with her death and disappearance.

On Saturday, Ian Lanning, 54, of Pompano Beach, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The body of his wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti, 53, remains missing, but authorities say they have evidence that she was murdered.

Ian Lanning Ian Lanning | Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office

Xeniti's daughter reported her mother missing on May 30, BSO says in the release.

Earlier in May, detectives went to the home Xeniti shared with her husband and spoke to her husband, who said she "had left the home on May 14 following a verbal dispute," the release says.

He said his wife hadn't returned home since then and that he hadn't heard from her.

Authorities began looking into the circumstances surrounding Xeniti's disappearance, learning the couple had been traveling in the same area on May 20, and that her phone was near the couple's residence on May 21, the release states.

A search warrant issued in June turned up evidence that suggested Xeniti had been murdered in the couple's home and that her body had been disposed of in an unknown location, the release says.

A warrant for Lanning's arrest was issued on June 11.

He was taken into custody and transported to BSO Main Jail, where he remains held without bond.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf, or if he has entered a plea.

Xeniti Was 'Extremely Loving, Kind and Always Happy'

As authorities continue to investigate, Xeniti's family and friends are expressing shock that her life took such a tragic turn, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

"He just seemed like a normal guy," neighbor Jim Wells told WSVN and the Associated Press. "It's kind of weird to know – you kind of interact with and know somebody that is actually charged with it."

One of the couple's neighbors, identified only as Lisa, told WSVN that she spoke to Lanning after Xeniti vanished.

"I said, 'What happened?'" Lisa told WSVN. "And he just said, 'My wife has been missing for a month.'"

Lanning's demeanor struck her, she told the outlet.

"I felt like I was standing next to a monster, because he had no emotion about it, none," she said. "He wasn't worried. He shared no concern."

One of Xeniti's closest friends, Dianna Painton, told Local 10 News that "she was one of the sweetest ladies to ever walk this planet," said Dianna Painton. She was extremely loving, kind and always happy."

Painton started a GoFundMe to help Xeniti's daughter defray funeral costs.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Xeniti's remains to contact BSO Homicide Det. Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4200.