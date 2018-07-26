Fla. Man Allegedly Cashes Fake Checks Posing as Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and Baseball Players

Will the real Backstreet Boy please stand up?

Singer Howie Dorough was the victim of identity theft after a Florida man allegedly cashed a check with using the star’s name, according to the Miami Herald.

Michael Watters, 48, was arrested on Sunday and charged with 22 counts of fraud for using the identification of another person without consent, according to online jail records of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Dorough, 44, told investigators he became suspicious when he began receiving calls from collection companies on purchases he did not make, WFTV reported.

A rep for Dorough did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Johnny Damon (seen here on Dancing with the Stars) Craig Sjodin/ABC

Watters will not be able to cash any of his fake checks for his bond, however, which was set at $220,000, online jail records show. Each count has a bond of $10,000. A lawyer for Watters could not immediately be identified by PEOPLE.

Watters allegedly did not just target Dorough, he also posed as several other well-known names including retired MLB players Johnny Damon, Barry Larkin and Jonathan Papelbon, according to the Herald.

Other alleged victims include well-known Florida lawyer John Morgan, tennis player Jennifer Capriati and Orlando Magic coach Scott Skiles.

Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar was also allegedly targeted and told the Sun Sentinel he initially hadn’t believed the news.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“I think he probably made a mistake,” Kiar told the newspaper. “I’m definitely not in a league with those folks.”

The investigation has been more than three years in the making. Watters was found in the parking lot of a Home Depot allegedly using drugs and with several fake drivers licenses at hand, according to an affidavit obtained by the Sun Sentinel.

Investigators told the outlet Watters has used fraudulent checks with names of celebrities on them to pay for thousands of dollars worth of products at different stores. He would then return the items for cash.