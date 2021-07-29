Frank Penkava managed to point out his attackers to responding police before being put in a medically induced coma

Fla. Man in Coma After He's Beaten for Asking Neighbor to Lower Music, Family Only Recognizes Him by Tattoos

A 42-year-old Florida father remains in a medically induced coma more than a month after he was allegedly attacked by his neighbors for asking them to turn their music down.

Frank Penkava was assaulted in Hollywood, Fla., around 2:30 a.m. June 14. He sustained multiple facial fractures from the attack.

Penkava managed to call 911 after the attack and told dispatchers he was bleeding heavily.

He also told the 911 operators his next-door neighbors assaulted him, and when officers arrived, pointed out the assailants.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Relatives told WTVJ that Penkava requires life-saving surgery, but first needs to stabilize before any operation can occur.

The beating was so severe, the victim's family members only recognized him because of his tattoos.

Speaking to WPLG, his mother, Joan Penkava, said a 3-year-old boy is waiting for his father to recover.

"My son has a little boy. He is going to be 4-years-old," Penkava said. "He is beautiful and he may never know his dad. We don't know what damage has been done mentally, let alone all of the physical issues he has. It's very disheartening."

Penkava's sister, Gina Horvath, told WTVJ she can't wrap her mind around what happened.

"There was nothing to warrant what they did to him," she said. "I just want him back and I want him to be okay."