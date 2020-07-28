24-Year-Old Florida Man Charged After Attempting to Kidnap Child from Hotel Room

The suspect, who was later identified as Gabriel Martin, reportedly picked up the child in front of their mother

A Florida man has been charged after he reportedly walked into a hotel room and attempted to kidnap a child from their mother.

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 9:41 a.m. local time on Sunday when the office received a frantic 911 call from the panicked mother who told them that an unknown Hispanic male entered her Tampa hotel room and tried to kidnap her child directly from her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The suspect, who was later identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Martin, reportedly picked up the child in front of the mother, who was then able to gain control of her offspring before Martin walked out the door. She escaped with her child and called 911.

According to authorities, Martin fled on foot and when deputies arrived at the scene, they located him hiding in the shrubs of a nearby business park. He was immediately placed under arrest.

The names of the victims and the hotel have not released, and police also withheld the child’s age.

"Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "As a parent myself, I can't imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her. He will be charged to the fullest extent for his crimes."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Martin now faces charges of kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, and violation of probation. It is unclear if Martin has obtained a lawyer.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Martin was already on probation for possession of MDMA as well as armed burglary charges out of Manatee County, Florida.