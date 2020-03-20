Fla. Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 66 Rolls of Toilet Paper from Hotel Amidst Coronavirus

Image zoom Angel Hernandezcinto Orange County Police

A Florida man has been arrested after authorities allege he stole 66 roles of toilet paper from an Orlando-area hotel.

According to online arrest records, Angel Hernandezcinto has been charged with theft from a public lodging establishment, a third-degree felony.

An arrest report obtained by Fox 35 alleges that a security guard at the Marriott Hotel on World Center Drive in Orlando’s tourist district saw Hernandezcinto pushing a trash can towards his van. Hernandezcinto allegedly placed a large garbage bag inside his vehicle and walked back into the hotel. The guard peeked through the window of Hernandezcinto’s van and allegedly noticed the bag was full of unused toilet paper rolls he believed belonged to the hotel.

The hotel called police, who say that Hernandezcinto admitted to taking 66 rolls of toilet paper, which were valued at $0.99 each. According to the arrest report, Hernandezcinto allegedly told the security guard that he was taking the toilet paper to the family of an unemployed friend. He allegedly then apologized.

Hernandezcinto, 31, worked as a cleaner at the hotel.

After being booked, Hernandezcinto was released from jail on Thursday morning. Online records do not reflect the bond that he paid or an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

PEOPLE left a message for Hernandezcinto but has not yet received a reply.