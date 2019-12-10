Florida Man Allegedly Shoved Woman to the Ground After Dispute over Trump Impeachment Hearings

Image zoom Manatte County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man has been charged with misdemeanor battery after he allegedly got into an argument with a woman over the Impeachment hearings of Donald Trump, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE and first received by The Smoking Gun, 62-year-old Ernest Ford is accused of shoving the 60-year-old victim to the ground during a discussion over the hearings in Washington. (President Trump is accused of withholding defense funding from the Ukraine in exchange for its help in attacking political rivals at home.)

While watching television, Ford and the woman became “engaged in a verbal dispute about the impeachment hearings” on December 6, the police report claims. The dispute soon became physical, police say.

The police report does not specify any details about the verbal dispute, or which side of the issue Ford took.

The police report alleges that Ford was 5’10” and 272 pounds. He allegedly “grabbed the victim by her shoulders and pushed her to the ground. The victim obtained a scrape on her right knee.”

Police photographed the injury. The victim did not require medical treatment.

PEOPLE confirms that Ford was booked at the Manatee County Jail. He was freed on $1,000 bond. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. PEOPLE was unable to locate Ford for comment.

According to the police report, the alleged victim was permitted to write an impact statement, in which she simply wrote, “This should not happen again.”