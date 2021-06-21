Fla. Man Allegedly Pulls Gun on Police Chief's Daughter Over Starbucks Order Mix-Up

A Florida man upset over a mix up at Starbucks allegedly pulled a gun on the daughter of a police chief who was working there.

Omar Wright, 38, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in the incident that occurred around noon Wednesday at a Starbucks in Miami Gardens.

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Wright had used the drive-thru window and became upset about not getting cream cheese on his bagel.

The police chief's daughter, 23, attempted to assist Wright, who walked back to the drive-thru window "yelling and screaming about not getting cream cheese in his bagel as he requested when he placed his order," the report states.

When she allegedly told him to calm down and asked if he paid for the cream cheese, Wright allegedly became "very upset, brandished a black handgun, which was held in his right hand, and told her, 'I hate b------ like you and you don't know who your f------ with, I'm from Carol City."

"Victim stated, even though the suspect held the gun in the air and didn't point it at her, she felt that if she didn't give him the cream cheese, whether he paid for it or not, he was going to hurt her and her life was in danger," the report states.

After receiving the cream cheese, Wright drove off and was arrested the following day after police were able to get a partial license tag description from surveillance tapes, CBS4 reports.

"As a mother, I am very concerned," Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4. "I have always known that I was prone to something like this but when it totally reaches your household you are in total shock. It really was upsetting to me knowing that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel."

According to the Miami Herald, citing the police report, Wright denied he threatened the victim and said he put the gun in the air because it was falling out of his pocket.

Wright was released on a $10,000 bond, WPLG reports.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 16.