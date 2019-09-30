Fla. Man Accused of Killing Wife He Knew Since High School Before Turning Gun on Himself

Image zoom Facebook

A Florida mother of five is dead after her husband allegedly shot her to death in their Liberty City home Sunday night.

Miami-Dade police said that at about 8:51 p.m., officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting saw two men running from a residence, according to the Miami Herald. The men told police there were two children still inside along with Shanica Harris and husband Eddie Harris, who had a rifle.

The couple had been fighting when Eddie Harris allegedly pulled out a rifle, according to WSVN.

A standoff ensued between Eddie Harris and SWAT officers before the children, aged 6 and 9, were rescued through a window. When officers were able to get inside the home, they found Shanica Harris dead and Eddie Harris conscious and suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Eddie Harris was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remained Sunday night. It is unclear what condition he is in.

Family told local station WPLG the couple were high school sweethearts and had been together for 33 years. They started dating when they were 15 years old and had five children. Shanica Harris was 47 years old.

“He barricaded himself in the house … with my grandniece and grandnephew in the house,” Shanica Harris’s sister, Thomasina Goddard, told the station.

Three years ago, the couple’s 19-year-old son, Eddie Harris Jr., was shot and killed while walking down a city street at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2016. Shanica Harris posted often about her son on her Facebook page.

It was unclear Monday if Eddie Harris had been charged in his wife’s death.