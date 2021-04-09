Clearwater police say the 17-month-old was riding with her stepfather on the motorcycle when he ran a stop sign, resulting in criminal charges against him

Florida Man Allegedly Had Toddler on His Lap When He Crashed His Motorcycle

A Florida stepdad is facing criminal charges after allegedly riding a motorcycle with a toddler in his lap during a collision that left the child in critical condition.

Clearwater police identified the motorcyclist as Dontrell Stanley, and said he crashed Thursday evening while having a 17-month-old girl riding along in his lap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was being held in the Pinellas County jail charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver's license.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police said Stanley, 35, ran a stop sign on a 2017 Diax motorcycle about 5:30 p.m. while he was riding with his stepdaughter perched in his lap, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Dontrell Stanley Image zoom Dontrell Stanley | Credit: clearwater police department/ Facebook

To avoid crashing into a car, Stanley then lay the motorcycle on its side, causing the child to be propelled underneath the car.

The child was in critical but stable condition at All Children's Hospital, police said.