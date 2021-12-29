Luis Manuel Romero-Moran, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife, 41-year-old Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar

Fla. Man Allegedly Walks into Police Station, Confesses to Strangling Wife at the Home Where She Worked

A Florida man walked into a Miami-Dade police station on Monday morning and allegedly confessed to committing a murder.

"I killed my wife and I'm here to turn myself in," Luis Manuel Romero-Moran told police, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

PEOPLE confirms that Romero-Moran, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife, Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar.

According to the arrest report, which was also obtained by Local 10 News, Romero-Moran told police detectives that he got into an argument with his wife on the day before she died. At the end of the argument, he decided that he was going to kill his wife, he allegedly told officers.

Police believe that Romero-Moran followed Cadena Cambar to work on the following morning.

Luis Romero-Moran Credit: MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS

Investigators say that Cadena Cambar, 41, was strangled with a zip tie in the backyard of the home where she worked as a housekeeper.

Police say that Romero-Moran then called members of his family to confess that he had killed his wife. Then, they say, he went directly to the police precinct to confess to the murder.

Cadena Cambar's family has established GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

"Her children and her mother were everything to Zori," the GoFundMe reads. "Zori was a great person, hard-working, helpful, dedicated to the people around her, especially her mother and her children. She came to this country in search of better opportunities for her family, unfortunately, her mission was cut short."