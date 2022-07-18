Logan Lopez, 24, allegedly lured his mother, 53-year-old Mary Beth Lopez, to his apartment, asking her to drop off his mail

Fla. Man Allegedly Beat, Stabbed Mother to Death After Plotting to Kill Her for a Year

A Florida man who allegedly spent a year plotting to kill his mother has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

According to police in Clearwater, Fla., 24-year-old Logan Lopez allegedly confessed to the slaying over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He told officers that he had just killed somebody and that [the victim was] inside," Major Natalia Illich-Hailey with the Clearwater Police Department said during a press conference, shared by WFLA-TV.

Logan Lopez Credit: Clearwater Police Department

On Saturday, authorities were called to Logan's apartment complex after a neighbor reported hearing banging and a woman's voice screaming for help.

Illich-Hailey told reporters Logan lured his mother, 53-year-old Mary Beth Lopez, to his apartment, asking her to drop off his mail, which had been sent to the family address. Logan also allegedly had said he wanted to show his mother his furniture.

"As she came inside, he closed the door, he came up behind her, and he struck her with a hammer," Illich-Hailey said. He then allegedly stabbed Mary Beth with a knife multiple times.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Logan was arrested without incident. During an interview with detectives, he allegedly admitted to killing his mother because, he claimed, she had "enslaved" him, although police did not elaborate.

"He knew that this was gonna be what he did on this date. He… lured her over there for this purpose," said Illich-Hailey.

Police said Logan had no prior run-ins with the law, but in February he was temporarily detained and provided emergency mental health services under the state's Baker Act, which allows family members to have a loved one detained for mental health services if the person is unable to determine their treatment needs.

Logan is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

He retained public defender Margaret Russell.