Florida Man Admits to Killing Fiancée, Placing Her Body in a Truck Outside Walmart: Police

A Florida man allegedly admitted that he strangled his fiancée, slept beside her body overnight and then left her in a truck in a Walmart parking lot.

Michael Despres, 56, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 67-year-old Jeanine Bishop, who was found seated in the passenger seat of her black Chevy Silverado shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 5.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Sebastian officers were called to the Walmart by staff members after Despres had come into the store and asked them to call 911.

When officers arrived, they found Bishop seated in the passenger seat with "ligature marks around her neck area, consistent with being strangled," according to the report. Officers also noticed a "deep laceration to the right side of" Bishop's neck.

Despres, a handyman, was taken to the police station where he allegedly confessed that he strangled Bishop the night before at their Sebastian home with a rope with handles on each end he made a few days before the murder, the report states.

"[Despres] told your affiant that he had been angry at [Bishop] and had been contemplating killing her for several days prior to her death," the report states.

According to the report, on the night of the murder, Despres got the murder weapon from the master bedroom and walked up behind Bishop as she sat in a kitchen chair and strangled her.

He allegedly then carried her to the bedroom, placed her face up on the bed and lay next to her and slept.

He told detectives that he woke up the next morning around 5:30 a.m., changed her clothes and placed her inside the pick-up truck.

After that, he put his bicycle inside his van and drove to Walmart. He parked the van and then peddled home.

He then drove the pick-up truck with Bishop's body inside to Walmart and parked it. He then drove his van and parked it at the nearby Dollar Tree. He walked back to Walmart where he went inside and asked them to call 911.

Despres has not yet been charged.