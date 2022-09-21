Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill

According to officials in Florida, a domestic dispute over electricity consumption preceded the shooting deaths of a 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son.

PEOPLE confirms Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son, Robert Adams, were found dead Sunday evening in a DeLand home.

A statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office alleges Michael D. Williams, 47, called 911 at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, "stating he'd just shot his ex-wife and her son in self-defense."

The statement continues: "On arrival, deputies contacted Williams, who was sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Deputies entered the home and found both victims."

Adams' two young children were also found in the house but were unharmed.

Police say it is possible the two children, ages 5 and 6, witnessed the killings.

Michael D. Williams. Volusia County Jail

"Detectives determined the defendant and his ex-wife had been involved in an ongoing dispute over domestic issues including electrical power to the house, where they were both still living following their divorce in June after 10 years of marriage," the statement explains.

Both Williams and Ebanks-Williams had called 911 on several occasions "over the past several months to document verbal arguments about the property and living arrangements," reads the statement, adding "there were no allegations of domestic violence or any threats of violence."

Speaking to police, "Williams explained he had shut off power to the house, locked the electrical panel, and left."

When he returned to the home, he discovered the lock had been cut and replaced, and the power to the house had been restored.

"That led to the argument that led to Williams fatally shooting both victims," reads the statement.

Williams allegedly told detectives he had been attacked by the two victims.

He said they'd held him down and he was "punched repeatedly in the face during the argument." The statement says officers noted Williams did not appear to have any injuries, "other than some superficial scratches."

Williams is being held without bond after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has not entered pleas to those charges yet, and has no attorney of record who could speak on his behalf.

"Williams' criminal history includes arrests several years ago in another jurisdiction for domestic battery, child abuse, and battery on a law enforcement officer, but he was not convicted of any of those charges," the statement concludes.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.