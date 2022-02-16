Florida Man Accused of Murdering Younger Brother, Taking Woman Hostage Days After Prison Release
A Florida man is accused of killing his teen brother and taking a woman hostage days after he was released from prison.
Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of his 19-year-old brother, Brenden Ray Redman, according to a news release from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a shooting in Inverness and discovered Brenden lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.
A K-9 unit tracked Daniel to a nearby mobile home where he allegedly took a victim hostage, the release states. Deputies say Daniel released the hostage but was shot after he was asked to show his hands, wouldn't comply and then reached behind his back towards his waistband.
Daniel had been released from prison five days earlier, FOX13 reported.
"The immediate action and quick thinking our deputies demonstrated in this grisly situation speaks volumes to the rigorous training they undergo to serve our citizens," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "In this situation every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the life of another victim."
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Daniel, who was receiving medical treatment, is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary of a conveyance with battery, shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling/conveyance, and kidnapping, according to the release.
It's unclear if he has been arraigned or entered a plea, or if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.