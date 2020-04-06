Fla. Man Accused of Killing the Missing Ex-Wife He Continued to Date After Divorce

Image zoom St. Petersburg Police Dept.

After a month of searching for a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing, St. Petersburg Police arrested her ex-husband, according to online jail records.

On Friday evening, George Morariu was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and taken to Pinellas County Jail where he is currently being held without bail.

On March 2, family members of Andelka Morariu reported her missing after she didn’t show up for work, police officials state on its Facebook page.

During an interview, George allegedly told police his ex-wife left their home on Feb. 28, and never returned.

Andelka’s great-nephew told local TV station WFLA that after divorcing in 2018, the couple continued to date and live together.

In the course of the investigation, officials obtained surveillance video, which allegedly showed George “carrying a large object from the home and placing it in the trunk of Andelka’s car.”

Investigators conducted a search of the St. Petersburg home as well as two vehicles, police stated.

“[The search] lead to the discovery of biological evidence that was linked to Andelka,” according to their post.

The medical examiner issued a death certificate and concluded the woman’s death was a homicide “by unspecified means,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police stated the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information can call St. Petersburg Police non-emergency line at ‪727-893-7780 or send an anonymous message by texting “SPPD” to TIP-411.