Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, After She Painted on a Picture of Him

Police have accused a 27-year-old Florida man of murdering his girlfriend’s toddler daughter, beating the little girl to death last week after she painted on a photograph of him.

PEOPLE confirms with an official with the Miami Beach Police Department that the 3-year-old victim, Skylar Hartley, was killed Friday.

Dennys Llopiz has been in police custody since Monday, when he was charged with first-degree murder.

Police found Skylar’s naked body in the shower at Llopiz’s home, the official confirms.

According to a police report, Llopiz allegedly told them Skylar had had an accident, so he put her in the shower.

He allegedly said that later, he called out to the girl but got no response.

Skylar Hartley

He allegedly claimed he then found Skylar “slouched against a wall in the shower,” according to the report.

The little girl sustained “abrasions and a small injury” to her head, as well as facial bruising, a lacerated liver, fractured ribs and a ruptured air sac, the report states.

Llopiz, who is being held without bond, allegedly told police the girl had fallen the day before on slippery rocks during a fishing trip.

Blunt force trauma was deemed the official cause of death, the official confirms.

Investigators allege that text messages on Llopiz’s phone indicate he flew into a fit of rage after Skylar painted on the photo.

It was unclear if Llopiz had entered a plea to the charge against him or if he has an attorney.

NBC 6 spoke with Skylar’s mother, Maria Lopez, who tearfully remembered her daughter.

Dennys Llopiz Miami-Dade Corrections

“I thought I was preparing a birthday, not a funeral,” Lopez told the station. “She didn’t deserve this.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the little girl’s funeral costs.