Florida police say a masked assailant is dead after his would-be victim, a Little Caesars employee who was closing up for the night, fought back on Saturday and fatally shot him, according to multiple news outlets.

The male attacker, who has not been identified, was seen on store surveillance video attacking the employee at the Holly Hill pizzeria as the employee left around 11:50 p.m., local TV stations WJAX, WOFL and WPLG report.

The man wore a “clown mask” and attacked the worker with a wooden board before trying to stab him with scissors when the board broke, police reportedly said.

The employee was carrying a gun and said he then fired on his attacker four to five times.

Responding officers found the masked man bleeding in the parking lot and he later died from his injuries at a local hospital. (Authorities subsequently released an image of the mask used, and it appears more demonic than clown-like.)

“I’m glad that he [the employee] was able to defend himself and that he’s okay,” Police Chief Steve Aldrich said, according to WJAX. “It’s just unfortunate that this whole episode occurred.”

Aldrich said authorities believe that attacker acted alone.

“This is very unusual for this area,” he said, according to WOFL. “We’re obviously aggressively pursuing this to find out where this individual came from and why this attack occurred. Very unusual.”

The altercation reportedly remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

“It was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself,” Aldrich said.

The Little Caesars employee has a concealed-carry permit for his weapon, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. He sustained only minor injuries, according to WOFL.

Messages left with Holly Hill police and the county medical examiner’s office were not returned on Monday afternoon.

A manager who answered the phone at the Little Caesars where the shooting occurred said they were not discussing it. A corporate spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.