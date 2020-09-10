Florida Lawyer Allegedly Killed by Son in Murder-Suicide: 'Something Wrong & Unusual Happened,' Says Friend

The late lawyer's close friend called him "an unbelievable father" and "just a phenomenal human being"

Robert Fenstersheib — a personal injury lawyer in Florida known for his TV ad slogan "Tell Robert" — has been shot and killed by his son, multiple outlets reported.

On Wednesday morning, Fenstersheib's 35-year-old son Michael allegedly shot his father and wounded Fenstersheib's longtime girlfriend before fatally shooting himself in Hollywood, Florida, according to WSVN.

A police spokesperson told the outlet that officers found two men dead at the scene, and the woman was rushed to the hospital in "serious but stable condition."

"At this time, detectives of the Hollywood Police Department homicide unit are investigating the incident," police said. "As soon as more information becomes available, we will be forthcoming with that information." When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department had no additional comment.

Scott Mager, a colleague of Fenstersheib’s and a friend to the family, told WSVN that Michael struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

“Michael lost that battle today,” said Mager. “He shot both Robert and his longtime girlfriend Hong Pen and then killed himself using the weapon. Drug abuse and mental health issues are so underestimated in today’s life, and so I hope people will reach out and try to help those around them that they can.”

Mager added about Fenstersheib: “Just an unbelievable human being, an amazing person, an unbelievable father, a great leader, just a phenomenal human being.”

“If you didn’t have a chance to meet him, you really missed a special and unique individual. We lost somebody who was the epitome of greatness. He was the epitome of a human being, and he was my dear friend,” said Mager.

Mager (who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment) told the Miami Herald that he thinks Fenstersheib’s son "regrets what he did even though he is dead."

“He didn’t have any violent incidents before. ... Something wrong and unusual happened,” said Mager, who added that Fenstersheib was “the most kind, philanthropic human being you can ever hope to meet. Whatever people needed he was there for.”

According to his bio on his law firm's website, Fenstersheib was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1980 and had since handled more than 30,000 cases. He had "a reputation for taking cases that other attorneys drop or those cases that no other attorney in his practice field will take."