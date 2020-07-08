Fla. Jogger Discovers 'Badly Decomposed' Human Head on Side of Road

"A lot of people might have thought it was just an animal, but she perceived it really did look like a human," police said of the woman who found the remains

A Florida woman stumbled upon a human head while jogging outside this week.

On Tuesday morning, the St. Petersburg Police Department said officers are investigating a decomposing head found on the side of the road.

"St. Petersburg Police are investigating what appears to be the discovery of human remains near the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. S, after a jogger alerted the department," spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said in a press release.

Fernandez added that the call came at about 7 a.m., and the area was closed to traffic as homicide detectives searched the scene.

According to CNN, investigators are having difficulties determining the age, sex and ethnicity because of the current state of the decomposing body part.

"We are asking the public if they saw anything suspicious to let us know," Fernandez told the outlet. "We've had a few tips come in and we're tracking them down."

Fernandez said, according to Patch, that investigators believe the unidentified victim probably didn't die in the same location the head was discovered.

"The head is too badly decomposed to determine sex," Fernandez told the outlet. "But it is a decomposing head, it's not like a skeleton. So our detectives feel like the person didn't die there, so they're going into the woods to see if they can find any other remains."

Authorities say the incident likely occurred within the previous two days since the jogger reportedly told police she didn't notice the head in the same area on Sunday.

"A lot of people might have thought it was just an animal, but she perceived it really did look like a human," Fernandez told the Tampa Bay Times about the runner who reported the remains.

CNN reported that a medical examiner will try to find out the time of death and that there's "no active crime scene" at the moment.