Florida Inmate Freed from Jail for COVID-19 Precautions Allegedly Murdered Someone the Next Day

Image zoom Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man is back behind bars after allegedly killing someone one day after he was released from jail.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Joseph Edward Williams on March 20 in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. He was one of more than 100 inmates that had been released from the jail on March 19 to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Williams was previously arrested on March 13 and charged with possession of heroin (less than four grams), a third-degree felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, a first-degree misdemeanor. He had been eligible for release prior to the public health administrative order and had a bond of $2,500.

He is now facing a second-degree murder charge, as well as resisting an officer with violence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELATED: Florida Man Who Claimed to Have Coronavirus Charged with Intentionally Coughing on Cop

“There is no question Joseph Williams took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while he was out of jail awaiting resolution of a low-level, nonviolent offense,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “As a result, I call on the State Attorney to prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

Chronister added: “Every murder, every violent crime, especially those involving a gun, is a sickening example of the worst in our community, especially at a time when our community is working relentlessly to fight against the spread of this deadly COVID-19.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office noted that Williams has previously been arrested for 35 charges in total. He was convicted of two felony offenses including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance in 2012, and felon in possession of a firearm in 2018.

According to the Administrative Order S-2020-021 (which was updated on March 26), sheriffs are authorized to “use his or her discretion in releasing only such eligible pretrial detainees … who are believed to not pose a threat to the safety of the citizens of Hillsborough County, Florida.”

RELATED: Man Killed Wife and Then Himself Because He Falsely Feared Both Had Coronavirus

“Judges, prosecutors, and sheriffs around the country are facing difficult decisions during this health crisis with respect to balancing public health and public safety,” said Chronister. “Sheriffs in Florida and throughout our country have released nonviolent, low-level offenders to protect our deputies and the jail population from an outbreak.”

“Our commitment as an agency is to keep this community safe and enforce the law,” he continued.

Williams appeared in court virtually on Tuesday, according to WFLA, and is now being held on bonds worth more than $250,000.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.