5-Day-Old Florida Girl Killed by Family's Pit Bull While Sleeping in Bassinet

PEOPLE confirms that a 5-day-old Florida child tragically died on Sunday after being attacked by her family’s dog.

A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman tells PEOPLE the fatal incident occurred when the animal — a pit bull — attached the girl as she slept in her bassinet.

The attack occurred after the baby girl’s caretakers momentarily stepped away into another room, the spokeswoman says.

After the attack, while awaiting an ambulance, the newborn’s grandfather performed CPR on the girl.

The baby was flown to Bayfront Health Seven Rivers, where she eventually succumbed to her wounds.

The mauling occurred in a home just outside Dunnellon.

PEOPLE learns that no criminal charges will be filed in this case and that the death was ruled accidental.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports that police are still waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause and manner of death.

According to local station WSET-TV, the dog was taken by Animal Control and euthanized.