Florida Infant Found Safe and Reunited with Parents After Being Abducted in Stolen Family Car

A Florida infant was reunited with her family hours after a family vehicle she had been sleeping in was reported missing.

Tinnley Sage West, 1, was found unharmed inside her parents' vehicle in Brandon, Florida on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Just before 3 p.m. local time on Feb. 16, the young girl was sleeping in the family's SUV when it was stolen. The HCSO reported that the baby's mother, Chelsea Noriega, was helping carry items into a home when an unnamed suspect entered and took off in the vehicle.

After a land and air search of more than two hours, the child was located "approximately three miles" from her home at a church parking lot in the Florida town. Per the HCSO, Tinnley was "unharmed and returned to her parents."

An individual, who is believed to be the suspect who stole the car, was previously seen on video recorded from a neighbor's camera. The suspect currently remains at large.

In body camera footage from the heroic rescue, Tinnley can be seen being recovered by Master Corporal John Seale, who was later awarded the "Chief's Challenge Coin" for his actions, according to a social media statement from the HCSO.

"We are so thankful for Master Corporal Seale and the countless deputies who worked tirelessly to locate Baby Tinnley West and reunite her with her family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It was a privilege to personally thank him today for his diligence and job well done."

"This is the best possible outcome we could have asked for, and it brought us a tremendous amount of joy and relief being able to return Tinnley West safely to her family," Chronister added in a separate news release. "While I am thankful that the suspect did the right thing, he will still face the consequences for his actions."

"We want to locate this individual immediately, and we're asking the public to help us bring him to justice," Chronister continued.