Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'

A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report.

According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself.

WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was promoted to CEO in 2017.

According to the Miami Herald, which cites law enforcement sources, the couple was found dead in the principal bedroom. It is believed Jimenez was killed while she was asleep. Police said a suicide note was also left in the couple's kitchen indicating a motive, but the motive was not made public.

It was suspected Mazzorana struggled with mental health issues, according to the outlet, and he faced unemployment after December. He, too, worked in the medical field, though his exact job was unclear, the Herald reports.

Speaking with WFOR, Mazzorana's younger brother said the family was blindsided by news of the deaths.

"I could not believe what I was hearing, but my mind took me to a place that is sad beyond all comprehension," Ivan Mazzorana told the station.

"Cristina was a lovely soul," he said. "She was friendly to everyone she met and was very knowledgeable and respected by her peers. I just did not see any issues with them. It is very difficult. Another family is hurting."

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebecca Sosa said Jimenez was loved by many.

"Anyone who would call Cristina to help someone, she would always be there," Sosa told the Herald.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.