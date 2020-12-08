10th Grade Football Player Is Fatally Shot While Walking in Apartment Complex with Friends

Authorities in Florida are investigating the fatal shooting last weekend of a 15-year-old high school student.

On Monday, Ocala police announced that 10th grader Chris “Chevy” Chevelon Jr. was killed outside an apartment complex at about noon on Sunday, according to the Ocala Star-Banner, Fox35 and WKMG. Chevelon was out with friends when a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants confronted the group.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shots were fired from the car, hitting Chevelon. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

“It is unknown at this time if Chevelon was experiencing any problems with a particular person or group,” Ocala police said in a news release. “Detectives are developing leads and speaking with witnesses in order to locate a suspect. We ask that the public come forward with any information that could help solve this case and bring justice to the family of young Mr. Chevelon.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Chevelon attended Ocala Vanguard High School, where he played football on the junior varsity team.

"Rest In Peace Chris Chevelon Jr. you will be missed but never forgotten by your friends, family, teammates and coaches," the team posted on its Facebook page Monday. "Once a Knight always a Knight in life and death. We love you Chevy."

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case on charges of tampering with evidence, WKMG reports. According to police, after being shot, Chevelon fell to the ground, and the 14-year-old was allegedly caught on video taking a gun from the victim.