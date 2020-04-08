Fla. Girl, 5, Is Killed in Crossfire When 2 Men Allegedly Argued Over $180

Image zoom Family Photo

A 5-year-old Florida girl was killed and her sister was injured after two men allegedly began shooting at each other in a Jacksonville convenience store parking lot, hitting both girls with stray bullets.

Kearria Attison and Paris West were sitting in a car with their mother outside the store when gunfire erupted shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday. Kearria, 5, was struck in the head by a bullet; Paris, 4, suffered minor injuries. Their mother was unhurt.

The girls were rushed to the hospital, where Kearria died of her injuries.

Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that the family was not involved in the altercation but were innocent bystanders to a violent skirmish involving two groups of people fighting over a small amount of money.

“A group of individuals that know each other had a conflict, and it immediately goes to gunfire,” Williams told reporters, according to News4Jax.com. “So we lost a child’s life over $180.”

PEOPLE confirms that authorities have arrested Tom Everett Jr., 50, and charged him with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Williams says that Johnathan Hall, 31, is wanted for arrest on a charge of aggravated battery, but that the charge will likely be upgraded now that Kearria has died.

Williams told reporters that both Everett and Hall have extensive criminal histories, and that Everett’s rap sheet was “15 pages long.” PEOPLE verifies that Hall has been convicted of multiple drug and weapons charges. Hall has been convicted of at least 8 drug charges dating back to 1991, as well as grand theft auto, burglary and assault.

While authorities search for Hall, Kearria’s family is reeling from their sudden and violent loss — and reliving the girl’s final moments.

“Her heart stopped beating, and that was the second time,” Andrew West, Kearria’s grandfather, told Fox8 News. “My grandbaby is not coming back. That was one of my happiest grandbabies.”

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).