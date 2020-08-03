Aniyah Nettles' grandmother says the 7-year-old victim was excited to start the first grade

After Fla. Girl, 7, Is Fatally Shot on Front Porch, Police Investigate Whether Shooter Was a Child

The Saturday morning shooting of a 7-year-old Pensacola girl who died on her front porch remains under investigation, police said, local TV station WKRG reports.

“A police spokesman says the victim was shot by another child. How the child got the gun is still under investigation. Police are still looking into whether it was an accident,” the station reported on Saturday.

Aniyah Nettles was playing on the front porch of her home with several other children when the shooting occurred, Pensacola Police reportedly told TV station WEAR.

In addition to investigating if another child may have been responsible for the shooting, investigators were also exploring if an adult male “found hiding in the back yard of the home” pulled the trigger, the station reported.

The man was questioned about the incident, but no charges have been filed in the investigation, according to the station. An attempt to reach police for an update was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Aniyah’s grandmother Katina Nettles was devastated by the tragic incident.

"I'm hurt, I'm hurt about my grandbaby," Nettles told the station. "I just jumped up and ran outside, and she was just laying there. I saw the blood. I didn't know where she got shot at because if I could have done anything to save my grandbaby, I would."

She told the station her granddaughter was preparing to start the first grade.

“She was a good student. She got certificates and stuff, loved to do her work,” Nettles said. “She loved to smile."