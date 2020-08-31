The victim was described as a "bright young girl with a contagious smile and a huge heart"

Fla. Girl, 6, Is Allegedly Fatally Stabbed By Mother Whose Parental Rights Had Been Terminated

A Florida mother is accused of stabbing her 6-year-old daughter to death.

Purkanah Mayo, 36, is being held without bond on a single second-degree murder count, stemming from the August 19 killing of the Arlington girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms the allegations against Mayo, but did not name the defendant's daughter as the victim.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover the girl's impending funeral costs identifies the 6-year-old as Atarah, but does not give her last name.

On the site, Atarah is described as a "bright young girl with a contagious smile and a huge heart."

Mayo appeared before a judge on Saturday, but did not enter a plea to the charge against her.

She's due back in court on Sept. 21.

According to News4Jax, Atarah was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Afterwards, Mayo allegedly stabbed herself with the same knife.

The incident happened in a home that Mayo does not live in. Police allege she went to the house on August 19, and that the attack on her child unfolded while six other individuals were in the house.

Atarah was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Mayo was also taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition for multiple days. She recovered from the self-inflicted wounds, and doctors released her on Friday.

Citing a report it obtained from the Department of Children and Families, News4Jax reports Mayo's parental rights had been terminated.

The report indicates the fatal incident occurred while Mayo was "visiting at the child's home."