The 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister with a gun owned by a family friend that hid the weapon in the couch while he was watching basketball

Florida Girl, 2, in Critical Condition After Being Shot in 'Tragic Accident' by 3-Year-Old Brother

A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister in Florida late Friday with a gun that was owned by a family friend, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference.

According to Judd, the girl has undergone surgery and is in "exceptionally critical condition."

The shooting took place just before midnight at a residence in Lakeland, where three men gathered to watch a basketball game. One of the men, who has since been identified as Kevonte' Wilson, 23, allegedly brought a loaded gun and hid it between couch cushions, Judd said.

When the men were watching the game, the young boy discovered the gun while playing and accidentally shot his sister. The three men immediately rushed her to the hospital, but while en route, they got into a minor accident with another vehicle.

"There were significant injuries from that as well," Judd said of the accident.

However, a "good Samaritan" stopped by the accident scene and after learning that the 2-year-old girl had been shot, he brought both the toddler and one of the men to the hospital, according to Judd, who said those involved in the accident, besides the 2-year-old, have since been treated and have been released.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation into the shooting and discovered that the home where the toddler was shot was filled with marijuana. The homeowner, Chad Berrien, 24, has been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a house for drug use.

Wilson was also arrested and is facing charges of failing to safely store a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana, Judd said, while the third man was not arrested.