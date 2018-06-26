Bicycle Horror: Dad Killed, Sons Injured When Driver Rams Them — Then Posts ‘I Do Not Care’ on Instagram

Police allege a Florida father of two young boys was killed when he was intentionally hit by a driver who had previously displayed erratic behavior, police say.

Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, was pedaling his bicycle near his Tampa-area home. He was pulling his 3-year-old son Bennett in a trailer. His older son, Lucas, was riding his own bicycle.

Police allege Mikese Morse saw the family riding their bikes. According to a police report, he allegedly turned his Dodge sedan around, crossed the grass median, drove past a lane of traffic and intentionally hit the family with his car.

Aguerreberry was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His younger son had a broken leg, while the older one had minor injuries.

Police later arrested Morse and charged him with premeditated first-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash with death.

In a press conference, Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters that investigators are struggling to determine why Morse did what he’s accused of doing. “What type of person would purposely run over a family that was just bicycling down a bike path?” Dugan said rhetorically.

Morse, 30, was well-known to police. Twelve days before the crash, he walked into a police station and spouted conspiracy theories.

According to a police report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, an officer at the precinct was concerned for Morse’s well-being. “He continued on not making any logical sense and then advised I should not let him out of the police station or he may hurt someone,” the officer wrote, according to the newspaper.

Although he was taken into custody, Dugan says that he was released after a week. Five days after his release, the crash occurred.

After the crash, Morse posted a disturbing video on his Instagram page.

“I still will kill every single one of y’all on that motherf—–’s head right now,” Morse said in a video posted Sunday, which has since been removed. “This universe can end. I do not care,” he said. “You see these energies changing inside of me and stuff and trying to change perspective…”

Morse’s family told WTSP that they had long been concerned about their son. “We have been trying for a long time to get help for our son,” mother Khadeeja Morse told the station. “And the system not only failed us. It failed him. And it failed that family.”

Morse is being held without bond, and court records do not indicate whether he has hired an attorney. He has not yet entered a plea.