Fla. Elementary School Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl, 13, in Classroom, Calling Her 'Girlfriend'

Davis Augustine Hodge Jr., 30, faces four counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 6, 2023 01:47 PM
Davis Hodge Jr., 30, of Homestead, faces multiple counts of engaging in a sex act with a minor over the age of 12.
Davis Hodge Jr. Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department

A Florida elementary school teacher is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in his classroom.

Davis Augustine Hodge Jr., 30, is facing four counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child.

Hodge is being held at Miami-Dade County Jail, CBS News reported.

Police began investigating the allegations in January after the alleged victim's parents contacted the West Homestead K-8 Center in Miami.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Hodge and the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time, began texting and Instagram direct messaging last October.

The conversations began "as questions regarding school, and then they changed and developed into personal sexual talk," the affidavit alleges.

Police said Hodge eventually "asked [the alleged victim] to start meeting him at his classroom on Friday afternoons after school," the affidavit states. "On these days Hodge was the chess club sponsor and asked [the alleged victim] to tell her parents she was staying after school for tutoring."

The alleged victim "stated that she and Hodge are boyfriend/girlfriend because Hodge informed her this," the affidavit states.

Police said there were at least four incidents involving sexual contact.

"My daughter is 13, she's in the classroom with them," Alexandra Jackson told WSVN. "They've talked to this teacher. They all think that he's a great teacher, and he's just grooming little girls. That's crazy."

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said Hodge was removed from the school after the allegations came to light.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual," the district statement said, CBS reported. "As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."

Hodge's attorney could not be reached for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

