Fla. Educator Accused of Sending Explicit Videos to Boy, School Allegedly 'Dismiss[ed]' Claims

Image zoom Lindsey Noele Thorson Brevard County Jail

A 27-year-old teacher’s aide faces criminal charges in Florida, where authorities have accused her of sending inappropriate videos and photos to an underage boy.

PEOPLE learns that Lindsey Noele Thorson, who worked as an aide at a school in Titusville for students with special needs, was charged Monday with transmission of materials harmful to minors and tampering with evidence.

A statement from Titusville Police indicates the alleged victim was 16.

Thorson turned herself in, after learning a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

According to police, the investigation into Thorson’s alleged misconduct began a month ago, when a friend of the boy’s ran away from home.

Titusville Police learned the boy showed the friend sexually explicit images and videos Thorson had taken of herself and allegedly sent to the teen via Instagram.

The friend ran away after telling school officials about the alleged Instagram exchanges. Authorities said the friend was worried he would get in trouble for coming forward.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The investigation revealed that a 16 year-old student of Fieldston Preparatory School on Columbia Boulevard, Titusville, had explicit photos on his cell phone that were sent to him by a teacher’s aid at the school,” reads a police statement.

Later, a parent of the boy’s friend contacted police about the allegedly inappropriate images and videos, telling them Thorson’s mother was a member of the school’s administration.

Investigative reports from police allege the school’s director, Cindy Colletti, “appeared to dismiss the allegations,” ClickOrlando.com reports.

PEOPLE’s call to Colletti on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

“This case provides an important reminder that school officials, by law, are mandatory reporters of suspected abuse, regardless of whether they believe the allegations or not,” said Titusville Police Detective Jessica Cabrera in the statement.

Thorson was booked into Brevard County Jail and was later released on bond. PEOPLE was unable to reach her for comment Tuesday.

It was unclear Tuesday if she’d entered pleas to the charges against her or was represented by an attorney who could comment on her behalf.