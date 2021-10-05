Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was arrested Monday on multiple charges including lewd and lascivious battery, molestation and engaging in a sexual act with a child

Fla. Drama Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy, 14, After 'She Expressed Her Feelings' in Text

A middle school theater teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old former student.

At a court hearing Tuesday, she was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and prohibited from unsupervised visits with minors, the Miami Herald reports.

According to a police arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Lopez-Murray started abusing the teen, who had been one of her seventh and eighth grade students at Hialeah Middle School, in August after she sent him a "long text message, where she expressed her feelings towards him and how she felt about him."

Lopez-Murray and the student met at Starbucks for breakfast and then she later allegedly sexually abused him in her white Jeep, including after she picked him up from basketball practice and from his home, the affidavit alleges.

The two allegedly exchanged texts about "how much they enjoyed the sex with each other," according to the affidavit.

Police got involved after the alleged victim's sister "became suspicious of the way the victim was on his phone, making sure no one would see what he was doing," the affidavit states.

The boy's sister was able to get the phone and allegedly saw "explicit text messages and photos" exchanged between Lopez-Murray and the teen.

The boy's sister alerted the boy's father, who searched the phone and also allegedly saw the text messages and photos.

"The defendant also groomed, enticed, encouraged the victim to send child pornography images by writing things such as, 'perfect, and yum,'" states the affidavit.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Lopez-Murray had been employed with the district for four years and had no prior disciplinary history.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is saddened and disappointed over these serious allegations given that the District takes great measures to ensure our students are educated in safe learning environments," Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the District's Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them. As a result of this arrest, M-DCPS will begin the process of terminating her employment and prevent her from seeking future work with this District."

Lopez-Murray is scheduled to be formally charged at her arraignment on Nov. 3.