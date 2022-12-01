Florida Doctor Accused of Raping His Female Patients Found Dead

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery last Monday but was released after posting his bond the following day

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 1, 2022 01:16 AM
Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Naples
A Florida doctor who was charged with two counts of sexual battery after being accused of raping his female patients while they were being sedated was found dead on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata was arrested on Nov. 21 after two women, ages 51 and 72, claimed Salata sexually assaulted them during cosmetic procedures at his practice, Pura Vida Medical Spa on the 5th Avenue South, according to NBC2 News.

The outlet later reported a third woman had also come forward with a similar allegation.

Per the outlet, Salata was released from the Naples Jail Center after posting bond on Nov. 22 and was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

On Monday morning, officials from the Collier County Sheriff's Office were called to conduct a welfare check on the 54-year-old Salata in the area of Gail Boulevard after no movement was detected on his ankle monitor, WINK News reported.

Upon their arrival, authorities discovered his body in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head and a pistol located next to his right leg, per the outlet.

WFLA reported that, after searching for his last location, a deputy saw a boot sticking out of a nearby wooded area. Salata also left two notes, his wedding ring, and credit cards at home, according to the outlet.

Michelle Batten, a spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, told Naples Daily News that authorities are conducting an investigation into his death. No further details were released surrounding the case, including the cause of death.

Representatives for Collier County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Adam Horowitz, an attorney for one of Salata's victims issued a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday following his death, saying, "It is disappointing and frustrating that Dr. Salata has escaped justice."

"It took tremendous courage for my client to tell her truth. She was ready to hold him accountable in court," Horowitz added.

