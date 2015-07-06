Florida Diver Accidentally Shoots Friend in the Head with a Spear Gun: 'I'm Not Giving Up Hope,' Says Sister

A Florida diver accidentally shot his friend in the head while the two were spearfishing near the Twin Bridge in Sarasota over the Fourth of July weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

Jarrod Ditmars, 21, is on life support after the Saturday morning incident. Police said that Ditmars was fishing with 24-year-old Dale Bartush when the younger man accidentally bumped into the older one, causing his spear gun to fire straight into Ditmars’ head, WINK News reports.

The spear remained lodged in Ditmars’ head as of Sunday. Doctors must wait for his condition to stabilize before they can attempt to remove it.

“It’s literally in his head right now,” Ditmars’ sister Erin told the TV station. “It went underneath his ear on one side and it’s sticking out under the other ear on the other side and it went through his brain stem.”

Doctors haven’t declared Ditmars brain dead just yet – and his sister has faith that he will recover.

“I believe this is going to happen. I believe it,” Erin said. “I’m not giving up hope. I’m not giving up on him. He’s coming home.”

Police have no plans to file charges in the case.