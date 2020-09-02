After Fighting with Son's Mom, Fla. Dad Drowned Toddler Son in Lake, Then Returned to Drown Himself

Authorities in Orlando, Fla. believe a 28-year-old father and his toddler son whose bodies were found in a lake Monday died in a murder-suicide.

The Orlando Sentinel, WESH, and WKMG, citing police, all report Miguel Leonardo Hernandez and his son's mother were embroiled in an ongoing domestic dispute that ended with father and son dead in Lake George.

According to the reports, police believe the father drowned his own son, Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero, before returning to the water and wading further in, where he, too, drowned.

Kevin's turned 1 last February.

Orlando investigators have characterized the deaths as a probable murder-suicide, noting the lack of any other suspects in the case.

The bodies were discovered Monday evening shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said there were numerous fights between Hernandez, who lived in Orlando, and Kevin's mother.

"There were a lot of arguments between the couple," police spokeswoman Heidi Rodriguez said.

Detectives have recovered surveillance footage showing Hernandez and his son prior to the boy's drowning.

Police have yet to say how much time passed between Kevin's death and his father's return to the lake.