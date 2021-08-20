Fla. Couple Arrested at Airport for Allegedly Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip

An airport security screener became suspicious when both of the couple's children — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — had cards

A Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii for a family vacation were caught because their children showed cards — despite being too young to be eligible for the shot.

On Aug. 11, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, of Miami Beach, were arrested and cited $8,000 between them for allegedly using fake vaccination cards for themselves and their two children for a trip to Hawaii, according to the state Attorney General's Office, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple had gone to Oahu. They were taken into custody after an airport screener became suspicious because their two children — who were born in 2016 and 2017, and as such are too young to have received the vaccine — had vaccination cards.

"The screener at the airport, when they came through, noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine, and that's how we got involved," Special Agent Joe Logan with the Hawaii Attorney General's office said, NBC Miami reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Daniela Dalmazzo was also charged with two counts of submitting fake documents for the kids' fake cards.

The couple have since posted bail. It was not immediately clear if either of them has entered a plea or retained an attorney.