'Extremely Dangerous' Fla. Coach Allegedly Filmed Sex Acts Between 2 Teens, Told Girl He Likes Minors

Content warning: This story contains disturbing descriptions of alleged sexual abuse.

A Florida high school sports coach is accused of surreptitiously filming two teens engaged in a sex act, say authorities.

On Monday, Yuniesky Ramirez-Martinez, 37, of Weston, was arrested on charges including offense against students by an authority figure; solicitation of a child to engage in an act that constitutes sexual battery by a custodial authority; and promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to the City of Doral Police Department.

Ramirez-Martinez was a part-time security monitor and sports coach at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School.

Calling the coach "extremely dangerous," Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said, "This is somebody who's victimizing students, who's preying on them, taking advantage of students who are in a unique age in their life hormonally, dealing with the pressure of social media, the pressure of different relationships," NBC Miami reports.

"You are an authority figure in school, you're supposed to coach, you're supposed to mentor, you're supposed to guide these young men and women into the next phase of life and you're taking advantage of them, for us it gets no worse than that," Lopez added.

On Feb. 14, Ramirez-Martinez allegedly approached two students at the school and asked the female student if she was going to perform oral sex on the other student, according to a police report obtained by CBS Miami.

He said he could take them to a private room so they could "do whatever they want," according to a warrant obtained by NBC Miami.

He allegedly took the teens into a TV production room and told them they could "do it" while he waited in an adjacent room – which had a two-way window, the warrant states, NBC Miami reports.

Video from the room allegedly showed Ramirez-Martinez surreptitiously filming the teens on his phone through the two-way window as one of them performed a sex act on the other.

"The Subject then entered the adjacent room, gave Juvenile 2 a "fist bump" and encouraged both Juveniles not to fall in love because they are too young," the police report said, according to CBS Miami.

He allegedly approached the female student the next day and said he saw what she had done with the other student and wanted her to do that to him, according to the warrant, NBC Miami reports.

When she asked him if he understood that she was under 18, he said he did — and that he likes minors like her, the warrant alleges, per NBC Miami.

She said no but he allegedly continued to ask her to perform the sex act on him, according to the warrant.

He then threatened her, saying he would tell the other teen that they were having sex if she didn't have sex with him, the warrant alleges.

On Feb. 17, the teen told her principal, Kim Ortiz, what had happened and the principal called Doral police, CBS4 News reports.

"Mr. Ramirez was immediately terminated as an employee with Downtown Doral Charter Upper School and has NOT been on school grounds since the initial report," the principal said in a statement obtained by NBC Miami.

"DDCUS continues to cooperate with all law enforcement authorities and cannot comment further on the investigation."

He was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he remains held on $40,000 bond, according to online jail records.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.