Child's Video Call Led Police to Fla. Home Where Dad Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Daughter, 3 Others

A child called a relative for help after a Florida man fatally shot his 15-year-old daughter and three others in a Cocoa home on Wednesday, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Kiara Terwilliger, 15, and her mother Constance Terwilliger, 35, along with Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Watson, 36, according to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, ages 6 and 9, were also found unharmed inside the home on Alan Shephard Avenue in Canaveral Groves, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a Wednesday press conference.

Deputies were called to the scene around 2 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone claiming one of the uninjured children inside the home had contacted them about the shooting, according to the sheriff.

FOX 35 Orlando/Youtube

"Something like FaceTime, or something of that nature, through video contact, the small child told the reportee what had taken place and what they had seen at the house," Ivey said.

"[The caller] kept the child on the video the entire time as they were concerned for the child's safety," Ivey added.

According to the sheriff, the suspect was identified as Domenico Gigante, 36, of Rockledge. He was the father of Kiara, and previously in a relationship with her mother, Constance.

"I'm going to tell you that this is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past dating back as far as 2005, who should have never been on our streets, where he could take the lives of this entire family," Ivey told reporters.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gigante was arrested in the afternoon and charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, Ivey said.

Domenico Gigante. Brevard County Sheriff's Office

He is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail with no bond. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A motive for the quadruple homicide remains unclear.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.