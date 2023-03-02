Child's Video Call Led Police to Fla. Home Where Dad Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Daughter, 3 Others

The victims were identified as Kiara Terwilliger, 15, and her mother Constance Terwilliger, 35, along with Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Watson, 36

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 2, 2023 12:22 PM
Glenda Terwilliger; Constance Terwilliger; Michael Terwilliger; Kiarra Terwilliger
Glenda Terwilliger (top left), Constance Terwilliger (top right), Michael Watson (bottom left) and Kiara Terwilliger. Photo: Facebook

A child called a relative for help after a Florida man fatally shot his 15-year-old daughter and three others in a Cocoa home on Wednesday, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Kiara Terwilliger, 15, and her mother Constance Terwilliger, 35, along with Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Watson, 36, according to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, ages 6 and 9, were also found unharmed inside the home on Alan Shephard Avenue in Canaveral Groves, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a Wednesday press conference.

Deputies were called to the scene around 2 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone claiming one of the uninjured children inside the home had contacted them about the shooting, according to the sheriff.

Man accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County shootings
FOX 35 Orlando/Youtube

"Something like FaceTime, or something of that nature, through video contact, the small child told the reportee what had taken place and what they had seen at the house," Ivey said.

"[The caller] kept the child on the video the entire time as they were concerned for the child's safety," Ivey added.

According to the sheriff, the suspect was identified as Domenico Gigante, 36, of Rockledge. He was the father of Kiara, and previously in a relationship with her mother, Constance.

"I'm going to tell you that this is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past dating back as far as 2005, who should have never been on our streets, where he could take the lives of this entire family," Ivey told reporters.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gigante was arrested in the afternoon and charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, Ivey said.

Domenico Gigante
Domenico Gigante. Brevard County Sheriff's Office

He is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail with no bond. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A motive for the quadruple homicide remains unclear.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
William and Heather Small
Ex-Cop with History of Domestic Violence Arrests Found Dead Alongside Ex-Officer Wife in Murder-Suicide
Sayuri Gil; Laisha Perez; Melany Torres
Texas Man Killed 3 Teens in Murder-Suicide, Sexually Assaulted Surviving 12-Year-Old Who Rescued Girl
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns the Gun on Himself
Sebastian Robinson
'Extraordinarily Creative' Boy, 12, Is Killed Along with Mother by His Father in Double Murder-Suicide
Chastity Busick, Jasmine Bailey
S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home
Amber Bradshaw, Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self
Young Mom Is Killed by Boyfriend After Ending Relationship, Then He Turns Gun on Himself
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Britney Watson and Kevin Watson
Missing Tenn. Mom Is Presumed Dead, as Police Search for Possibly Suicidal Ex, Who Is Murder Suspect
Christy Rozier
S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken from Us Tragically'
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Ta-Sheng Ly
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, Maria Anita Serrano
Colo. Woman Applied for Restraining Order Against Ex Days Before He Allegedly Killed Her Family Members
cindy clouse
Mich. Woman May Have Been Packing to Leave Boyfriend Before He Killed Her, 2 Children in Murder-Suicide