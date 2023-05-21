Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours

A search warrant for the family home allegedly produced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said

By
Published on May 21, 2023 06:31 PM
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Photo: Alamy

A toddler in Florida died after the girl was allegedly left in a hot car by her parents overnight, according to authorities.

Earlier in the week, the girl's parents, Kathreen Adams, 23, and Christopher McLean, 32, were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office. More charges are anticipated.

Sheriff John Tate said at a news conference on Wednesday that the death occurred in the Prosperity community the previous day, and investigators learned that the toddler was allegedly left in the car outside the family home for approximately 14 hours while the parents were inside.

"The baby was asleep in the car seat. They decided to leave the child in the car and went inside and ultimately fell asleep and did not wake up or did not realize that the child was in the car until around 3:41 that afternoon," the sheriff said.

Deputies arrived at the scene after a 911 call was made from the home when the child was found and first responders began lifesaving measures, but the child was pronounced dead shortly after by EMS, Tate told reporters.

The sheriff said that Adams "purposely, through her own statement, purposely left the child in the car throughout the night." McLean invoked his rights, the sheriff noting, "he did not wish to give us a statement or talk to us at that time."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Blood samples from both parents are pending results. A search warrant for the home allegedly produced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and additional charges are forthcoming, pending the results of the autopsy, according to authorities.

A 4-year-old sibling of the girl has been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, Tate said.

Related Articles
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
k
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Andrea Serrano
Colo. Woman Who Gave Birth to 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby After Sexually Abusing Him Gets 90 Days in Jail
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4yyxYdKYIs Brother speaks out after using slingshot to prevent sister's kidnapping UpNorthLive 7.62K subscribers Subscribe 7 Share Download Save 404 views May 17, 2023 A 13-year-old is being congratulated by his community after he stopped his sister's would-be kidnapper, armed only with a slingshot.
Mich. Teen Who Used His Slingshot to Save His 8-Year-Old Sister from Alleged Kidnapper Speaks Out
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police
Desiree Rivas
17-Year-Old Cheerleader Shot to Death After Leaving House Party: 'Our Hearts Are Broken into a Million Pieces'
97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.
Teen Murders 3 Elderly Women in 'Purely Random' New Mexico Shooting: 'Such a Tragic Event'
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Texas Woman Overheard Arguing with Man Vanished a Week Ago Leaving Phone, Car Keys & Dog Behind
Deven Grey
An Allegedly Abused Woman Who'd 'Had Enough' Killed Her Boyfriend: Was It Murder or Self-Defense?
An investigation is underway after deputies said a 4-year-old accidentally shot a 1-year-old in northeast Harris County.
1-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized with Leg Wound After Being Accidentally Shot by 4-Year-Old Brother
Funeral for Leigh Anne's son Matthew Davis
12-Year-Old Accused of Killing Sonic Drive-In Worker After Confrontation in Texas