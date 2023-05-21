Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours

A toddler in Florida died after the girl was allegedly left in a hot car by her parents overnight, according to authorities.

Earlier in the week, the girl's parents, Kathreen Adams, 23, and Christopher McLean, 32, were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office. More charges are anticipated.

Sheriff John Tate said at a news conference on Wednesday that the death occurred in the Prosperity community the previous day, and investigators learned that the toddler was allegedly left in the car outside the family home for approximately 14 hours while the parents were inside.

"The baby was asleep in the car seat. They decided to leave the child in the car and went inside and ultimately fell asleep and did not wake up or did not realize that the child was in the car until around 3:41 that afternoon," the sheriff said.

Deputies arrived at the scene after a 911 call was made from the home when the child was found and first responders began lifesaving measures, but the child was pronounced dead shortly after by EMS, Tate told reporters.

The sheriff said that Adams "purposely, through her own statement, purposely left the child in the car throughout the night." McLean invoked his rights, the sheriff noting, "he did not wish to give us a statement or talk to us at that time."

Blood samples from both parents are pending results. A search warrant for the home allegedly produced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and additional charges are forthcoming, pending the results of the autopsy, according to authorities.

A 4-year-old sibling of the girl has been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, Tate said.