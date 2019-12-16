Image zoom Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The police are searching for two siblings who have gone missing from Jacksonville, Florida.

PEOPLE confirms Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri’ya Williams, 5, were last seen on Sunday, playing together in the front yard of their home in the Paradise Village mobile home park.

They were last seen at around 11:30 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

An AMBER alert has been issued for the siblings.

A statement from authorities indicates Braxton is “said to be on the Autism Spectrum but will communicate with others.”

Image zoom Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

Bri’ya was wearing a gray sweater with multi-colored writing on it when she vanished.

Police have been searching the surrounding area, using K9 dogs, dive teams and drones.

Authorities don’t know if they are alone or with an adult.

“They could realistically be anywhere in Florida if they’re not alone,” explained Jacksonville Sheriff’s spokesman Christian Hancock during a press conference Sunday night.

“If they are alone, obviously, they’re in danger because they’re 5 and 6 years old,” he added. “So we are obviously ramping up the search. We’re asking for everyone’s assistance in looking.”

Anyone with any information regarding the possible location of these children is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at ‪(904) 630-0500‬.