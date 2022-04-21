Florida Bride and Caterer Arrested After Wedding Guests Allegedly Get Sick from Marijuana-Laced Food
A Florida bride and her caterer were arrested on Monday after guests fell ill after allegedly consuming marijuana-laced food at a wedding held at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood in February.
The bride, Dayna Glenny, and her caterer, "holistic chef" Joyceyln Bryant of Joyceyln's Southern Kitchen, are both facing charges of tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana, according to Fox35 Orlando.
Glenny, 42, and Bryant, 31, turned themselves in on Monday night, and both bonded out, per local outlet WESH.
When deputies arrived at the wedding, which was attended by an estimated 30 to 40 guests, the first person they came in contact with was a man who reportedly requested an ambulance because he was "feeling weird" and felt like he had "drugs inside him," according to Click Orlando.
Others in attendance alleged that they didn't feel well and felt "high/stoned," and multiple wedding guests were transported to local hospitals, per WESH.
The outlet also reports that when authorities asked Glenny if she had requested the food to be laced with marijuana, she reportedly "stared with a blank expression" before denying the food had any THC in it.
Multiple items, including chocolate-covered strawberries, wine glasses, cookies, brownies, pudding shots, a "handful of lasagna," and more were collected as evidence, according to Click Orlando.
The outlet reports the lasagna and a piece of bread collected at the scene tested positive for THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the active hallucinogenic chemical in cannabis, according to an arrest affidavit.
PEOPLE's request for comment from Bryant, the Seminole County Police Department, as well as The Springs Clubhouse, was not immediately returned.
It is unclear whether Glenny has obtained legal representation to comment on her behalf.