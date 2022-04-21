Florida Bride and Caterer Arrested After Wedding Guests Allegedly Get Sick from Marijuana-Laced Food

A Florida bride and her caterer were arrested on Monday after guests fell ill after allegedly consuming marijuana-laced food at a wedding held at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood in February.

The bride, Dayna Glenny, and her caterer, "holistic chef" Joyceyln Bryant of Joyceyln's Southern Kitchen, are both facing charges of tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana, according to Fox35 Orlando .

When deputies arrived at the wedding, which was attended by an estimated 30 to 40 guests, the first person they came in contact with was a man who reportedly requested an ambulance because he was "feeling weird" and felt like he had "drugs inside him," according to Click Orlando.