Cody Walker is believed to have been killed on March 15

Fla. Boy, 14, Is Found Slain in Woods Days After Going Missing, and 2 Suspects Are Accused

Authorities in Florida are investigating the killing of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods more than a week after going missing.

Cody Walker, of Pace, was reported missing by his family on March 19 after he was last seen alive four days earlier. On March 28, his body were found in a wooded area in Munson.

At a Tuesday press conference, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced that two men — Isaiah Jordan McCullers, 18, and Isaac Cameron Daniels, 19 — are charged with first-degree felony murder during the commission of a robbery in connection with Cody's death.

McCullers is currently behind bars on an unrelated charge. Authorities are still searching for Daniels.

Attorney information for McCullers was unavailable Wednesday.

Johnson told reporters investigators have a "solid motive," but he declined to reveal further details.

Investigators believe Cody died on the morning of March 15 and was killed where his body was found.

According to McCullers' arrest report, the 18-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly violating probation on March 28 — the same day Cody's body was found. At the time, McCullers was considered a person of interest in Cody's death and refused to speak with detectives, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

He later changed his mind, but what he told detectives remains unclear: The Journal reports his statements to police were redacted from the copy of the report released to the public.

Before his death, Cody had a difficult life: losing his father and oldest sister, according to a GoFundMe page started for his family. His mother and sister are now working on burying their loved one but also moving, the page states.

"They are absolutely terrified to live here any longer. They lost everything here and they need a chance to start over, somewhere [Cody's mother] can keep her daughter safe," the page states.

It adds, "This family has gone through enough, and they need your help."