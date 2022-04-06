Fla. Mom Searching for Son, 9, Discovers He Was Likely Killed by Dad in Murder-Suicide
A father fatally shot his young son over the weekend before using the same gun to kill himself, according to authorities in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The bodies of Kevin Bybee and his son, Andres Chateau, were found on Monday morning inside the 44-year-old father's apartment.
"This morning, a mother could not reach her 9-year-old son or his father at the father's apartment at the Trellis at the Lakes Apartment Complex," reads a statement from St. Petersburg Police.
The statement indicates that Andres' mother, Jessica Chateau, had tried picking her son up Sunday evening.
The boy had spent the weekend with his father, the statement says.
Police summoned to the scene noted no signs of foul play, and would not enter the apartment.
The next morning, "she asked management to enter the apartment and check on them," reads the statement. "At 9:45 a.m., police received a call that management found both deceased from gunshot wounds in the apartment."
The medical examiner's preliminary report says the father and son likely died in a murder-suicide, but a final determination on their deaths is still pending.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Jessica Chateau told WTSP her son "was pure sunshine. He was just full of energy and just loved playing."
She told the station she will cherish the memories she had with Andres, and urged other parents to cherish their children.
"I have every moment burned into my brain," Chateau said. "His eyes and his smile ... every time I would talk to him, he would just light up and shine and radiate love. Just appreciate every moment with your babies."
There is a GoFundMe campaign seeking donations for Andres' funeral.